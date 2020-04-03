43 more test positive for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, 6 recover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 43 more COVID-19 cases, while six patients have recovered from the infection, Trend reports April 3 with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to information, the condition of seven people out of those 43 people is severe, the condition of 12 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable. Treatment of these people continues in special treatment hospitals.

At the same time, six patients with coronavirus, having undergone treatment in these medical institutions, have fully recovered and left home.

So far, 443 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 32 of them recovered, five people died. The rest 406 people are being treated in special hospitals.

A survey of 4,321 people, placed in various quarantine zones, is being conducted.