Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: shortage of medical masks linked to growing demand for them
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4
Trend:
Currently, Azerbaijan has faced a shortage of medical masks, but this problem has affected not only the country, but also the whole world, Trend reports referring to spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov.
According to him, the deficit is associated with a growing demand for masks.
"Today, an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus is being observed in Azerbaijan," Mammadov added.
He expressed hope that if by April 20 the situation with coronavirus changes for the better, then the applied restrictions will be lifted.
