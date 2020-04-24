Azerbaijani deputy minister discloses number of people on quarantine at home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Two types of quarantine are applied in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Gasimov said.

Gasimov made the remark in Baku at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24.

“Presently, about 3,000 people are on quarantine at home and their health condition is under daily control,” the deputy minister said.

“The people who have arrived from abroad are also on quarantine,” the deputy minister added. “They are under special supervision. So far, the number of people who have arrived from abroad and are on quarantine is about 5,000.”