Azerbaijan brings back 123 citizens from Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4
By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:
Azerbaijan has brought back 281 more citizens, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia said, Trend reports on September 4.
Among the citizens, 123 are Azerbaijani citizens, 151 are Georgian citizens, one is Turkish citizen, one Ukrainian citizen, and five more Russian citizens.
So far, Azerbaijan has brought back 2,379 citizens from Georgia. Out of them, 1,299 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 1,037 - of Georgia and 43 people - of other countries.
