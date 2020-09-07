Participants list of Artistic Gymnastics Championships to be known by mid-September

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

The list of participants of European Gymnastic's Artistic Gymnastics Championships should be known by mid-September, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports with reference to the European Gymnastics.

“August in itself is a month of vacation. Nevertheless, we were busy discussing several issues at the Presidential Board meetings of European Gymnastics. One of the main decisions we made was to hold a webinar on abuse in gymnastics for the European Gymnastics affiliated Federations in September. The experts we have invited will help our specialists, coaches, and Federations to deeply understand the essence of this problem. The exchange of views and conclusions will certainly facilitate ensuring a safe environment in training and competition,” Gayibov said.

He noted that recently, the provisional list of Federations eager to take part in the European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Kyiv (UKR), rescheduled for November 2020 was published. Considering the difficulties caused by the pandemic, 39 countries have registered to take part in comparison to 40 in the previous competition of the same format.

“Our office has always tried to be informative and assist all member Federations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, all we could do is share the information that we have at hand. In April, we sent a questionnaire to all members regarding the reinstalment of canceled competitions. After collective feedback and negotiations with the Local Organising Committees (LOC), the Executive Committee (EC) agreed to postpone the events to the end of the year. We all know that Ukrainian LOC launched the preparation process long before and have certain expenditures,” he said.

In his words, a wonderful job in negotiating with the hotels to make the payments for accommodation at the beginning of October was carried out.

“We are grateful to the LOC, Ministry of Youth and Sport of Ukraine for expressing their determination in hosting these Championships. Of course, the priority for us is the health and safety of our athletes and all members of delegations,” Gayibov said.

Therefore, he said the situation will be monitored further and a final decision will be made in late September.

“By mid-September, we should know the list of participants of our Artistic Gymnastics Championships. We are planning our EC meeting scheduled for September which will be held online. The FIG Executive Committee meeting will run in the same format as well. Already looking forward to the decisions we are going to make at major meetings in September. I would like to emphasize that our priority is safety, flexibility, open-mindedness, and cooperation leading us to the success of gymnastics regardless of the difficulties that we may face,” he emphasized.

