Azerbaijan establishing fire departments in liberated lands (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan has begun establishing first structures in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In the Fuzuli district, the State Fire Department has already started functioning under the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Also, in the Hadrut village of the Khojavand district, a service of the local structure of the State Fire Service of the ministry was organized.

Both structures are equipped with the appropriate technology and equipment to provide a high level of service.