Azerbaijan renames liberated villages of Khojaly and Khojavend districts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
Trend:
The new names have been given to two villages of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly and Khojavend districts liberated from occupation, Trend reports on Nov. 20.
This issue was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament on Nov. 20.
In accordance with the bills, Gushchubaba village within Garabulag rural administrative-territorial district of the Khojaly district will be called Baharli while Tsakuri village within Chiraguz rural administrative-territorial district of the Khojavend district will be called Khunerli.
The bills were put to a vote and adopted.
