Ministry reveals number of persons given Azerbaijan's Patriotic War martyr status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.5

Trend:

Ninety four Azerbaijani citizens who died in the country’s Patriotic War have been assigned the status of martyrs, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The State Social Protection Fund under the ministry ensured the rights provided for members of the families of martyrs.

So, 206 family members of civilians who became martyrs as a result of the Armenian aggression were assigned monthly payments for various types of social benefits.

Most of them, in accordance with their rights, have been assigned a presidential pension, as well as a pension (or allowance). A total of 196 out of the 206 persons have been assigned a presidential pension. Besides, benefits have been assigned to another 151 people and 46 have been granted pensions.