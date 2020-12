BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Modern seismological stations will be created in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Jabrayil, Shusha, Khankendi and other districts in the near future and research work will begin in this region, Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Corresponding Member of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli said, Trend reports on Dec. 21.