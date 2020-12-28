Chief of police of Shusha city appointed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28
Trend:
Chief of Police of Shusha city appointed, Trend reports on Dec. 28.
Colonel-lieutenant of police Samed Akif oglu Maharramov has been appointed head of the police department of Shusha.
Before that, he worked in the police department of the Goranboy district.
