Health condition of Chief Editor of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency continues to improve

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

Trend:

The condition of the Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu continues to improve, his family members told Trend on Jan. 3

The family members said that Hafizoglu's condition continues to change for the better for several days now: "Body temperature and blood pressure are normal, breathing is normal, his condition is improving every day."

Hafizoglu was hospitalized in severe condition and placed in the intensive care unit of the New Clinic in Baku in late Dec. 2020.