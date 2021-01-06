Azerbaijan begins grain sowing in liberated Aghdam (EXCLUSIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Demining of the liberated territories in the Aghdam district of Azerbaijan continues, Allahveran Aliyev, Deputy Head of the Mayor's Office of Aghdam district, told Trend.

He noted that grain sowing in the liberated territories has begun. More than 700 hectares have already been plowed and planted, and this process continues.

Aliyev added that after the territories are completely cleared of mines, work will begin to restore them.