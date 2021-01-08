Preparation work on master plan for Azerbaijan's Shusha started - top official
BAKU, Azerbaijan Jan. 8
Trend:
Work on the preparation of a master plan for the Azerbaijani liberated Shusha city has begun, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said, Trend reports.
Nuriyev made the speech during a meeting in a video conference format dedicated to the results of 2020, chaired by President Ilham Aliyev.
“As for urban planning, first of all, work has begun on the development of a general plan for all territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. At the same time, an on-site inspection is already underway in the liberated territories,” he said.
