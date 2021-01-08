Donations to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation can also be transferred via SMS

Society 8 January 2021 13:46 (UTC+04:00)
Donations to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation can also be transferred via SMS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Donations to Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation can also be transferred via SMS, Trend reports on Jan. 8.

It is necessary to send a message to 8110 from phone numbers of any mobile communication operators, making donations from one manat (5 cents) to 50 manat ($29). Accordingly, the donation amount must be indicated in the text of the message - 1, 3, 5, 10, 20, or 50 (5 cents, $1.7, $2.9, $5.8, $11.7, or $29).

