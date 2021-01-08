Total amount allocated for families of martyrs, disabled persons by YASHAT Foundation revealed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8
By Samir Ali - Trend:
To date, the YASHAT Foundation has allocated 920,072.14 manat ($541,218.9) to meet the needs of martyr families and family members of disabled people, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (ASAN Service) under the President of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Mehdiyev said Trend reports.
Around 883,278.49 manat ($519,575.58) accounted for the funds of the foundation, the remaining 36,783.65 manat ($21,637.44) were paid by other relevant organizations, he said.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 8)
