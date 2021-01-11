Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens involved in 2020 self-employment program

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population involved 12,000 citizens in the national self-employment program this year, a source in the ministry told Trend.

According to the source, the involved citizens were members of martyr families, participants of the Karabakh war, persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons, members of low-income families with many children and families receiving targeted social assistance.

By providing the program participants with assets in the form of goods and materials in accordance with the business plans, household farms were created for them.

The ‘Social Gardens’ project, implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation together with the ‘Regional Development’ Public Union, is a great support for expanding the self-employment program.

In various regions of the country, within the framework of this project, in 2018, intensive gardens were created for 125 families, and in 2019 - for 250 families. In 2020, within the project there was also conducted work towards the creation of intensive gardens in 11 regions for another 250 low-income families, added the source.