ISESCO delegation witnesses Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's post-war Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

Trend:

As part of the visit to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the delegation headed by the Director General of the Islamic Education, Science and Culture Organization (ISESCO) Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik, visited the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

The delegation members witnessed the traces of Armenian war crimes in the city of Aghdam and saw with their own eyes the consequences of the vandalism committed by the Armenians.

The guests, who first visited the Aghdam Mosque, were informed that this mosque of the 19th century, like other historical monuments, was plundered and partially destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces after the occupation.

Then the delegation examined the ruins of the Aghdam Drama Theater and the Bread Museum, as well as got acquainted with stands with images of the area before the occupation and photographs of historical monuments.

After that, ISESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik and Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov answered questions from journalists.

The delegation is accompanied by Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to ISESCO Oqtay Gurbanov, Secretary General of Azerbaijan's National Commission for ISESCO, Head of Administration of the Ministry of Culture Vasif Eyvazzade and Head of the Department for Cooperation with Foreign Countries Isa Mammadov.