Baku subway, public transport not to work on weekends until quarantine ends

Society 16 January 2021 13:23 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.16

Restrictions on passenger traffic in the metro and public transport will remain in force in Azerbaijan, the Operational Headquarters said, Trend reports on Jan.16.

According to the headquarters, the restriction on the operation of public transport, introduced for weekends in Azerbaijan, will remain in force until the end of the special quarantine regime.

