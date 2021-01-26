Azerbaijan confirms 551 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 326 new COVID-19 cases, 551 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 229,358 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 221,116 of them have recovered, and 3,100 people have died. Currently, 5,142 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,807 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,372,616 tests have been conducted so far.