Azerbaijan eyes to commission runway of Fuzuli Airport in 2021

Runway of the international airport in Fuzuli district is planned to be commissioned in 2021, Jafaragha Shiriyev, senior engineer of the main local contractor company AZVIRT responsible for the airport construction told journalists, Trend reports on Feb.1.

"This is one of the important tasks in the plans for the year. In 2021 it’s planned to build and commission the runway," Shiriyev said.

Work on the project ‘Construction of the International Airport’ is planned on the territory of the liberated Fuzuli district through the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The construction and opening of a new airport in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district will affect the growth rate of Azerbaijan's economy, Director of the Caucasus Center for Political Analysis and Researcher of International Governance Ahmad Alili told Trend earlier this year.

"First of all, the construction of a new airport in Fuzuli will affect the development of the country's tourism sector,” the researcher added. “The tourism potential is quite high in Azerbaijan and the opening of new tourist centers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will become an even bigger winning scenario for the country."

The district had been liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).