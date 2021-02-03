Azerbaijan confirms 361 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 162 new COVID-19 cases, 361 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 230,617 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,168 of them have recovered, and 3,145 people have died. Currently, 3,304 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,198 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,426,945 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation
Azerbaijan focuses on issues of psychological assistance to participants of second Karabakh War (Video Project)
President Aliyev receives in video format president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding (PHOTO)
President Aliyev receives in video format delegation led by Italian Marie Tecnimont Group chairman (PHOTO)