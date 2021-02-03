Azerbaijan confirms 361 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 162 new COVID-19 cases, 361 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 230,617 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,168 of them have recovered, and 3,145 people have died. Currently, 3,304 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,198 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,426,945 tests have been conducted so far.