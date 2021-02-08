No new COVID-19 variant recorded in Azerbaijan - Infectious disease specialist

Society 8 February 2021 13:44 (UTC+04:00)
No new COVID-19 variant recorded in Azerbaijan - Infectious disease specialist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A new COVID-19 variant has not yet been recorded in Azerbaijan, Infectious disease doctor Farrukh Sadirov said, Trend reports.

According to Sadirov, it is premature to talk about the clinical revelation of the COVID-19 genetic mutation.

Data on the clinical revelation of COVID-19 began to clear up six months after the outbreak of the pandemic, and its new clinical revelations are still being recorded, the infectiologist noted.

“Therefore, it is too early to speak about the clinical revelations of mutant viruses registered in the UK and Brazil. It is not yet possible to say which age group the mutated virus will affect more, etc. Preliminary opinions are associated with a higher rate of its spread, but there is still no information on the severity of the disease,” said Sadirov.

Despite all this, precautions, as always, must be taken, and the methods of protection against the virus, regardless of its mutations, remain the same, the infectiologist added.

