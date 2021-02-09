Azerbaijan's MoD talks servicemen of artillery troops killed during 44-day war
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.9
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Some 184 servicemen of the Azerbaijani artillery troops were killed during the 44-day Second Karabakh war, Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.
He noted that about 4,000 servicemen of the artillery troops for their merits in gaining victory were awarded various orders and medals, as well as titles, including the title of Hero of the Patriotic War.
