Azerbaijani ministry talks ongoing talks with Georgia on managing Kura River waters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Negotiations are currently underway with the Georgian side to resolve issues related to the distribution and management of the Kura River waters, Mutallim Abdulgasanov, head of the water resources management department at the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, said during the ‘Expert’s Hour’ local TV program, Trend reports.

According to Abdulgasanov, in connection with the above issue, work is underway on the preparation of a draft agreement with Georgia.

"We are trying to complete the work carried out with Georgia on the preparation of this project, and continue cooperation with Turkey," he said.

“In comparison with last year, savings have been made in the framework of water regulation in Mingachevir. In the coming months, in the spring, the water level in the Kura River will rise to allow collecting additional volume of water,” added Abdulgasanov.