Azerbaijan confirms 143 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases, 143 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 235,014 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,982 of them have recovered, and 3,225 people have died. Currently, 2,807 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,996 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,610,880 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO)
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO)
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines