Azerbaijani Defense Ministry visits Alley of Martyrs in Barda city (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

On the eve of the Novruz holiday, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Barda city on the occasion of “Torpag Chershenbesi” (holiday before Novruz), Trend reports citing the ministry.

The memory of the heroic soldiers, who became martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of the country, was honored and flowers were laid at their graves.