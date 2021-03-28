Azerbaijani team wins bronze medal at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a bronze medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia (Bulgaria) in an exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina received 33.450 points from the refereeing team for the exercise with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

The first place was taken by the team from Bulgaria (39.750 points), the second place was taken by the team from Japan (35.800 points).

Yesterday the Azerbaijani team in group exercises with a score of 70.950 points took second place in the all-around.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Sofia on March 26-28.