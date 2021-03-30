Azerbaijan discloses gymnastics team roster for European Championships in Sochi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The roster of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team at the European Championships in Trampoline, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Russia’s Sochi city from April 29 through May 2, has been disclosed, Trend reports referring to the European Gymnastics website.

A total of 213 senior and 258 junior gymnasts from 23 countries will travel to Sochi in a month’s time to compete for continental glory.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the championship by Nijat Mirzoyev, Huseyn Abbasov, Magsud Magsudov, Seljan Magsudova, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin.