Nizami's fame spread far and wide both East and West - Former President of Latvia

Society 31 March 2021 17:52 (UTC+04:00)
Nizami's fame spread far and wide both East and West - Former President of Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Nizami is a particularly great narrative poet and his fame spread far and wide both East and West, Former President of Latvia, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga said, Trend reports.

Vike-Freiberga explained that that is because of what is called known as the "Khamsa" ("The Five", "The Quintet") of five narrative poems also known as the "Panj Ganj" ("The Five Treasures").

“One of them – "The Tale of the Seven Beauties" is one I'd like to tell you about a bit more in detail today because it's one that I happen to be working on. I find it extremely exciting and I hope that it gives you a taste for the sort of work that Nizami did. Nizami is not as well known in the Western world as his talent really deserves, and the reason is very simple: there are too few good translations of his work into modern languages, particularly Western ones. Only a few specialized scholars are able to read his works in the original Farsi and to read the script of the time. Even fewer have been able or willing to translate it, although fragments of part of his work (larger or smaller fragments) have been appearing over the last hundred years and more in English, Russian, French and German and probably some other languages,” Vike-Freiberga said.

However, as Vike-Freiberga said she knows from experience, frequently these editions are extremely difficult to obtain.

“They're out of print and in other words, there's a huge amount to be done by various academies and by bodies of scholars to continue with translations into Nizami's work in as many world languages, frankly, as it is possible, because, I think, he deserves it. The work of Nizami Ganjavi was preserved throughout nearly nine centuries, when we know that so many authors of Greek and Roman Antiquity have completely disappeared or the majority of their work has disappeared into the various fires, lootings, destructions, ideological wars, or simply in the case of vellum manuscripts, by literally, the "tooth of time". In other words, a "bookworm" that actually chews up the substrate on which the text is written,” Vike-Freiberga said.

Now in the case of Nizami, the manuscripts are great many of them had been preserved, because of the fortunate circumstance that they were transcribed absolutely beautiful calligraphy, lavishly blonde, richly, superbly illustrated by what came to be known in the world as Persian miniatures, Vike-Freiberga said.

“Even as the language that the poet used became more and more difficult of access to successive generations of readers, the pictorial illustrations retained their fascination and helped to have the manuscripts copied and recopied and thus preserved over the centuries, which is no small thing,” she said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
NATO talks partnership development with Georgia
NATO talks partnership development with Georgia
USAID talks support for Georgia's energy security
USAID talks support for Georgia's energy security
Georgia's fiscal response to coronavirus pandemic leads to widening budget deficit - WB
Georgia's fiscal response to coronavirus pandemic leads to widening budget deficit - WB
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey increases export volume to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 18:36
DOST Agency discloses number of its Centers to be built in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Society 18:22
Azerbaijan records surplus in 2020 foreign trade turnover Business 18:13
Azerbaijani minister names deadline for completion of reconstruction of Vagif mausoleum in Shusha Azerbaijan 18:11
Memory of victims of March 31 – genocide of Azerbaijanis revered in Shusha city (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 18:08
NATO talks partnership development with Georgia Georgia 18:07
Azerbaijani products at global exhibition in Moscow (PHOTO) Economy 18:03
USAID talks support for Georgia's energy security Oil&Gas 18:00
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 3 Oil&Gas 17:59
Various services to be rendered to families of martyrs, war vets in DOST centers across Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 17:56
Nizami's fame spread far and wide both East and West - Former President of Latvia Society 17:52
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for supervisory services for geological operations Tenders 17:43
Deposits value down in Kazakhstan's deposit organizations Business 17:42
Uzbekistan, Hungary establish long-term co-op in field of nuclear education Oil&Gas 17:42
Employment in Iran’s industry sector grows – deputy minister Business 17:36
SOFAZ reserves to help prevent economic risks for Azerbaijan - WB Finance 17:36
Kazakhstan’s economic activity to remain under influence of COVID-19 pandemic - forecast Business 17:34
Iran unveils prices for apartments in Tehran city Finance 17:34
Uzbekistan plans to receive additional batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 17:29
Azerbaijan's 2020 current account balance results in deficit Finance 17:25
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 17:20
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 17:12
Collapse in exports take severe toll on Kazakh economy, WB says Business 17:11
Georgia's fiscal response to coronavirus pandemic leads to widening budget deficit - WB Business 17:04
Azerbaijani president delivers speech at summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states (PHOTO) Politics 17:02
Baku City Circuit preparing to set up security blocks for 2021 F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Society 16:49
Volume of cargo transported via Iran's Khorasan railways grows Transport 16:48
Azerbaijan demining areas for future communications in liberated territories Society 16:46
Azerbaijan's new ecosystem to increase investments in local start-up projects ICT 16:45
Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency neutralizes numerous mines, unexploded ordnance in liberated lands Society 16:44
Kazakhstan increases export supplies to Indonesia despite COVID-19 Business 16:42
Azerbaijan discloses cargo transportation volume for air transportation through "single window" system Transport 16:41
Economic growth rebound in Kazakhstan to be supported by recovery in global demand for oil Business 16:38
Kazakhstan, Pakistan trade down year-on-year Business 16:38
Average monthly pension increases in Azerbaijan Society 16:37
Turkish president announces visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha after Ramadan Holiday Politics 16:35
Uzbekistan GTL becomes first among Uzbekneftegaz divisions to receive status of accredited employer Oil&Gas 16:33
UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown Europe 16:32
WHO promotes Turkmenistan's preparation for coronavirus COVID-19 Turkmenistan 16:32
Uzbekistan’s commodity exchange notes profit increase in 2020 Uzbekistan 16:13
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for electrical appliances repair Tenders 16:06
Significant number of citizens to receive unemployment compensation in Georgia Business 16:01
Kazakhstan ratifies 2007 Nairobi convention for removal of sunken ship Transport 16:01
Kazakhstan decreases maximum recommended rates on some deposits Finance 15:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,237 more COVID-19 cases, 787 recoveries Society 15:52
Uzbekistan Airways to resume regular flights to US Transport 15:51
Azerbaijani state companies raise 2M2021 non-oil exports in value Business 15:50
Azerbaijani FM releases statement on Day of Azerbaijani Genocide Politics 15:48
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan, India almost quadrupled Business 15:47
Iran begins guaranteed purchasing of wheat Business 15:46
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender for equipment transportation Tenders 15:41
Progress made in developing Turkmenistan's capacity to fight infectious disease outbreaks – WHO Turkmenistan 15:37
Modernization of power units of Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya TPP enters final stage Oil&Gas 15:37
Georgia aims to present 10-year economic development plan Business 15:37
Gold export volume from Azerbaijan increases Business 15:27
Turkey's MoD shares publication on March 31 - Day of Azerbaijanis' Genocide Politics 15:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks about growth in capital repatriation Finance 15:23
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey by over 18% Oil&Gas 15:21
Turkey boosts monthly crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 15:17
EBRD to support Kazakhstan's achieving carbon neutrality in power sector Oil&Gas 15:07
SecGen of Turkic Council gives statement on occasion of March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis Politics 15:01
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company’s financial statements receive audit opinion Economy 15:00
SOCAR’s STAR Refinery reduces oil imports y-o-y Oil&Gas 14:53
Russian Hevel commissions power plant in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda Oil&Gas 14:45
Construction work on first part of Iran's Goureh-Jask crude oil pipeline completed Oil&Gas 14:36
Connectivity beyond Bangladesh, India Other News 14:32
EVs’ share in global new passenger car sales to quadruple in 2026 Oil&Gas 14:31
India Sends 2,00,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses As Gift For UN Peacekeepers Other News 14:30
India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi Other News 14:29
‘We have supplied more vaccines globally than having vaccinated our own people’, India tells UN Other News 14:29
COVID-19 Crisis Demonstrated Rise Of India Is Good For World: Foreign Secretary Other News 14:25
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 car imports revealed Transport 14:19
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy rise Finance 14:18
Equinor expects 2021 production to be above 2020 level Oil&Gas 14:16
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer retains leading positions on export in private sector Business 14:15
Azerbaijan leading among CIS countries for COVID-19 vaccination Society 14:14
Volvo Cars to review various options including IPO Other News 14:10
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit State Concern working on commissioning of wells Oil&Gas 14:10
Bushehr Province accounts for main part of Iran’s trade turnover Business 14:08
TOP-10 Azerbaijani non-oil private companies for 2M2021 Business 14:08
IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April Other News 14:03
Cessation of tourist inflow, weak external demand stimulate economic decline in Georgia Business 14:00
Azerbaijan reveals latest data on sales through Azexport website Business 13:51
Azerbaijani satellite operator reveals 2M2021 export revenues ICT 13:48
Cashless payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan slump Finance 13:46
Azerbaijan's First VP makes post on events of March 1918 (PHOTO) Politics 13:44
Number of Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 revealed Society 13:42
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 31 Society 13:40
Iran can increase energy production and export thanks to agreement with China Oil&Gas 13:32
Uzbekistan eyes replacing imports of seed potatoes Uzbekistan 13:17
Turkey records growth in Feb. 2021 trade with Azerbaijan Turkey 13:14
WB's economic review makes forecast on Georgia's economy for 2021 Business 13:14
Israel-Azerbaijan Int'l Association stresses need to continue study of horrifying events of 1918 Commentary 13:06
Georgia sees decline in estimated Real Gross Domestic Product Business 13:00
Belarus resumes receiving export mail to Turkmenistan Business 13:00
German jobless falls by 8,000 in March Europe 12:46
Several TPPs, renewable energy power plants to be launched in Iran - Energy Minister Oil&Gas 12:44
Turkmenistan's Oil Refinery exceeds production plan of various brands of gasoline Oil&Gas 12:44
Uzbekistan lifts temporary restrictions on livestock products import from Kazakhstan Uzbekistan 12:42
Absence of minefield maps makes it difficult to find mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Trend TV reports Society 12:34
All news