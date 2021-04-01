Azerbaijan talks people to be able to take advantage of MHI, free of charge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

Trend:

Pensioners and unemployed people in Azerbaijan will be able to use the package of Mandatory health insurance (MHI) services free of charge till 2024, Head of the Department of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, Aynura Ahmadova, said, Trend reports.

She noted that the MHI package does not provide for a ‘checkup’ examination.

From Apr.1, mandatory health insurance will cover the entire population of Azerbaijan.

Citizens with a residence permit in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, will be able to use the MHI package, which includes 2,550 medical services.