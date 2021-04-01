Azerbaijan talks people to be able to take advantage of MHI, free of charge
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1
Trend:
Pensioners and unemployed people in Azerbaijan will be able to use the package of Mandatory health insurance (MHI) services free of charge till 2024, Head of the Department of the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, Aynura Ahmadova, said, Trend reports.
She noted that the MHI package does not provide for a ‘checkup’ examination.
From Apr.1, mandatory health insurance will cover the entire population of Azerbaijan.
Citizens with a residence permit in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, will be able to use the MHI package, which includes 2,550 medical services.
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Latest
Decision to separate Zangazur from Azerbaijan and annex it to Armenia led to geographical divide of Turkic world - president
Karabakh issue could have been resolved peacefully long ago if pressure had been put on Armenia - Ilham Aliyev
Building of so-called parliament of so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” to be demolished - President Aliyev
At end of 2021 Azerbaijan to hand over its chairmanship of Turkic Council to Turkey - President Aliyev