Azerbaijan gets another batch of COVID-19 vaccine (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Another batch of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine consisting of 500,000 doses has been delivered to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 1.
The cargo plane landed at the Baku airport at 13:00 (GMT+4).
The use of this COVID-19 vaccine will begin in the coming days.
