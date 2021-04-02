Azerbaijan confirms 2,361 more COVID-19 cases, 822 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,361 new COVID-19 cases, 822 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 266,322 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 239,807 of them have recovered, and 3,617 people have died. Currently, 22,898 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,127 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,901,160 tests have been conducted so far.