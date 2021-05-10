Artists of Int'l Arts Festival create 'Kharybulbul' model in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

Trend:

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized the International Arts Festival within the framework of the Kharybulbul music festival, which will be held in Shusha city, Trend reports.

At the first International Arts Festival ‘Kharybulbul’, 32 artists from 13 countries of the world inspired by the victory of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh War, namely from Azerbaijan, Estonia, Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Latvia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, and Greece have created unique artworks.

Representing these countries Anar Yolchiyev, Anastasia Tarasenko, Andris Vitolins, Dina Oskilko, Leyla Aliyeva, Nikole Bukrezheva, Rahimakhanym Hajiyeva, Sarah Kural, Elena Akhverdiyeva, Zohrab Salamzade, and other artists drew what they saw in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, on the models of the Kharybulbul specially prepared for the festival and presented artworks that became an important message to the world.

Along with this, artists have created oil on canvas work on the theme ‘Drawings of Memory’.

The main goal of the project is to demonstrate to an international audience, with the help of artists from different countries, the scale of destruction in our territories, which have been under occupation for almost 30 years, as well as the aggressive attitude of Armenia towards our historical monuments, national and cultural heritage, spiritual values, and nature.

The artworks will be shown at the Kharybulbul music festival in Shusha, which was declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev.

Holding such an art festival in Karabakh, one of our ancient regions known for its beautiful nature and rich natural resources, also serves to enrich intercultural dialogue.