Second day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The second day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 22.

Today, athletes in the 12-14 age group will have qualifying competitions in the individual program for women and in groups. Gymnasts in the 15-17 age group will perform in the individual program for men, as part of groups, mixed pairs, as well as in the aerobic dance program.

At today's competitions, Azerbaijani gymnasts will perform in an individual program, as well as in groups in both age categories.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.