Mined forest strip burning in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

A mined forest strip is burning in the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 30 with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire in a field and partly in the forest strip (mined area, part of which has difficult mountainous terrain) near the district's Gajar village.

The firefighting teams of the State Firefighting Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a helicopter have been involved in extinguishing the fire.