Mined forest strip burning in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)(UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 17:23
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
A mined forest strip is burning in the Fuzuli district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 30 with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire in a field and partly in the forest strip (mined area, part of which has difficult mountainous terrain) near the district's Gajar village.
The firefighting teams of the State Firefighting Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and a helicopter have been involved in extinguishing the fire.
Latest
Partnership in energy sector plays important role in long-term relations between Azerbaijan and Italy
National Bank of Kazakhstan takes part in meeting of Coordination Committee of IMF Regional Dev't Center
Projects under implementation jointly with EBRD - important for diversification of Azerbaijan's economy - Minister
Iran - among top 10 countries in world for growing of several horticultural products – Deputy Minister
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses gratitude to Hungary for assistance in demining liberated lands (PHOTO)
Extraordinary plenary meeting of NAM group under UNESCO held under chairmanship of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Armenia and German company polluting Okhchuchay River on catastrophic scale - Azerbaijani ecology ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO)