Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers cancels distance learning requirement (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Azerbaijan has canceled the requirement related to the distance learning and approved the process of transition to full-time education, Trend reports on Sept. 22 referring to the Cabinet of Ministers’ explanation related to the resolution on changes to the "Temporary rules for organizing the educational process during the period of special quarantine regime in educational institutions in Azerbaijan".

According to the document, in addition to canceling the requirement for distance learning and approving the transition to full-time education, the following changes were made:

- the rule on the participation of students in full-time classes on a voluntary basis has been canceled;

- the requirement for shift work in educational institutions has been canceled;

- the restrictions in connection with the holding of classes in shift mode and their duration have been removed;

- the requirement for an hour break for disinfection has been canceled;

- at least 80 percent of employees of educational institutions must have COVID passports or certificates of immunity to COVID-19 (this requirement does not apply to educational institutions in which the number of students is below 200 people);

- all students of universities and secondary specialized educational institutions over the age of 18 must have COVID passports or certificates of immunity to COVID-19.

- the restriction has been lifted in connection with the involvement of teachers and technical personnel over the age of 65;

- canceled a break of 10 minutes between lessons;

- The requirement for one student to sit at each desk in classrooms has been removed;

- the requirement for the simultaneous use of no more than 70 percent of places in classrooms (auditoriums) of universities and secondary specialized educational institutions has been canceled;

- The ban on the activities of canteens (canteens), sports and assembly halls, libraries and swimming pools in educational institutions has been lifted.