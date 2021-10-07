Azerbaijani doctor recommends COVID-19 booster dose for people at risk

Society 7 October 2021 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani doctor recommends COVID-19 booster dose for people at risk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Human immunity is weakening six months after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and if a person with the second dose contracts COVID-19 following this period, the recovery process can take a long time, Azerbaijan’s infectious disease doctor Vugar Jafarzade told Trend on Oct. 7.

According to Jafarzade, cases of acute respiratory viral infections traditionally increase in autumn.

"Previously coronavirus was considered a seasonal disease, but this was disproved in practice. After the second dose of the vaccine, the immunity lasts for six months. Therefore, it’s necessary to be vaccinated with the third (booster) dose. Currently, a certain category of people in Azerbaijan apply for receiving the third dose of the vaccine," he said.

"As a specialist of infectious diseases, I recommend persons at risk receive the booster dose. This group includes education workers, people over 60 years old, as well as people below this age who have concomitant diseases," added Jafarzade.

In Azerbaijan, the number of people who received the second dose of the vaccine has exceeded four million. Totally, up until now, 8,841,520 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,837,342 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,004,178 people - the second dose.

---

