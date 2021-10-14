Final round of “AZERCELL CUP” programming competition among schoolchildren held (PHOTO)

The final round of the “AZERCELL CUP” competition in programming among schoolchildren in 6-8 grades announced by the Department of Talented Children of the Institute of Education and “Azercell Telecom” LLC, a proud partner of the National Olympic Team in Informatics, was held in ADA University. The participants were given 3 hours to solve 5 algorithmic tasks. The results and medalists were announced at the end of the competition.

It should be noted that the registration for the competition was arranged through https://www.olimpiada.edu.az. The first round took place online on June 27, 2021. The competition was primarily aimed to support schoolchildren inspired by digital technologies, computer science, computer engineering, and programming, and designed to identify and motivate those with critical thinking and problem-solving skills and algorithmic mindset in relevant fields, to involve qualified participants in training sessions for international competitions, and to contribute to their individual and scientific development.

Since 2017, the preparation of our schoolchildren for the International Olympiads in Informatics is carried out with the support of Azercell. The company helps to attract dozens of schoolchildren from different regions of Azerbaijan and Baku in the training process. Having gone through the preparation process, the participants achieve high results in prestigious international knowledge competitions. So far, Azerbaijani schoolchildren have won 27 medals in knowledge competitions in informatics.