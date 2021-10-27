Azerbaijan confirms 2,300 more COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 1,248 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
