Azerbaijan completes design of school № 1 in Shusha city – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The design of school № 1 has been completed in Azerbaijan's Shusha city while construction will begin soon, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters, Trend reports.

“The school is planned to be built by late 2022,” the minister said. “A school is also expected to be built in Fuzuli city. This is a major process.”

The minister added that the best school projects are in these territories.

“Aghdam and Shusha schools will be the most modern in terms of their architecture and construction,” Amrullayev said.