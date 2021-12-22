Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until March 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22
Trend:
The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until March 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Will be updated
