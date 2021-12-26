Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

Trend:

Some 20,989 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Dec. 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,047 citizens, the second one to 2,554 citizens, the third one to 16,388 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 11,224,584 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,157,954 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,662,012 people - the second dose, 1,404,618 people – the third dose.