Azerbaijan's ANAMA builds new mobile field camp in Aghdam district (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues to work to expand its material and technical base to speed up mine clearance operations in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, ANAMA told Trend.

ANAMA built a new mobile field camp for sappers in the Aghdam district in accordance with the order of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The camp will serve its employees involved in mine clearance operations in the Karabakh region.

The necessary conditions for operating, administrative, and service personnel have been created in the new field mobile camp.

The camp has been provided with modern equipment and consists of different containers.

There are a hostel, a canteen, a laundry, a warehouse, an office, and a first-aid post.

There are special places for keeping mine detection dogs, repairing equipment and cars in the territory of the camp.

The new mobile camp in Aghdam district will help expand the scale of mine clearance operations and increase the number of personnel.