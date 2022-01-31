Azerbaijan strengthens control over detection of genetic COVID-19 strains - Health Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has strengthened control over the detection of genetic variants of COVID-19, Deputy Director General of the Republican Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology under the Ministry of Health Afag Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

According to her, the coronavirus infection began to spread faster in the world due to the high contagiousness of the Omicron strain.

She also noted that according to the latest data, this strain has been identified in more than 110 countries. In this regard, control over the detection of COVID-19 genetic strains been strengthened in Azerbaijan.

"The results of scientific research have once again revealed that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent complications of new and rapidly spreading COVID-19 strains. Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and still continues to be conducted successfully. Through the active involvement of the population in vaccination, the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable," Aliyeva said.