Azerbaijani army conducting exercises in new training year (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Training exercises are being conducted in the Azerbaijani army corps, formations, military units, due to the beginning of the new training year, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the main goal of combat training in the 2022 training year is to further increase the effectiveness of command and control of troops through the widespread use of advanced methods and high technologies.

Besides, the trainings are aimed at organizing coordination between units, further professional development and improving practical skills of military personnel.

According to the instructions of the Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov the focus will be placed on the correct and effective use of modern military equipment, as well as weapons in various military operations in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, given combat experience gained during the 2020 second Karabakh war.