Financial violations revealed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district education department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A number of financial violations were revealed in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district education department, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, there were no records in the class register, the salary was paid to teachers for unfulfilled classes and other violations.

Corresponding protocols were drawn up against the officials. For committing administrative offenses under Articles 410.1 and 410.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Azerbaijan, 108 officials were fined 82,000 manat ($48,26). In order to eliminate shortcomings and prevent similar cases in other organizations, as well as to take action against the guilty officials, letters have been sent to the central and relevant local executive offices and financial authorities.

The unreasonably paid amounts were restored to the state budget, part of which recovered during the preliminary investigation with a cash payment. The restoration of the remaining part is still in progress.