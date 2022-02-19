Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation elects new president
Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov has been elected a new president of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Trend reports.
The election was held during the reporting conference organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
