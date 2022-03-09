Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency reports results of work for week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency has released the statistics on de-mining operations in the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories for the past week, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency.

Several 25 anti-personnel, 39 anti-tank mines, also 36 unexploded ordnance were discovered and cleared during de-mining operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan from March 1 through March 5, 2022, agency said.

Territories with a total area of ​​129.8 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, report noted.