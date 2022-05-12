Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan has detected four new COVID-19 cases, 11 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,655 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,883 of them have recovered, and 9,709 people have died. Currently, 63 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,915 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,845,234 tests have been conducted so far.