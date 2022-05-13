Second day of 5th "Kharibulbul" International Folklore Festival - surprising combinations of musical styles, abundance of ​​improvisations (PHOTO/VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 13. A concert in the genre of folk-pop and folk-jazz is being held on the Big Stage of Jidir Duzu plain within the second day of the 5th "Kharibulbul" International Folklore Festival in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital Shusha city, Trend reports.

The concert program includes Azerbaijani musicians - Honored Artist, khanende [folk singer] Gochag Asgarov, ethno-jazz group of tar performer Arslan Novrasli and the Jangi Pop and Folklore Ensemble conducted by People's Artist Mirjavad Jafarov.

This is a bright, incredibly emotional, atmospheric concert featuring the most surprising combinations of musical styles, the interweaving of meanings, an abundance of ​​improvisations from musicians, and amazing voices of khanende and vocalists. The concert pleases with the beauty and emotional content of the melodies. The musical experiments of the artists evoked delight and stormy applause from the audience.

Earlier, during the second festival day, a concert program in the genre of folktronica was presented by the musical group of Etibar Asadli (Azerbaijan/France) and the TRIGAIDA music project (Bulgaria).

The 5th "Kharibulbul" International Folklore Festival, held in the "Year of Shusha" on the occasion of the 270th anniversary of the city of Shusha, has been organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Shusha City State Reserve.

The 5th festival, being held from May 12 through May 14, is attended by musicians and dance groups from different countries, as well as folk groups from different regions of Azerbaijan.

The International Music Festival held in Shusha city and other areas of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region from May 1989-1991 was again held in the city on May 12 and 13, 2021 after a 30-year break [due to its occupation by Armenia until the 2020 second Karabakh war] under the organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.